A husband to a former Real Housewife of Atlanta is setting the record straight amid allegations that he’s embroiled in a nude photo scandal.

Cynthia Bailey’s husband Mike Hill is shutting down allegations that he tried to cheat on her and sent explicit sexts via Snapchat.

In recent days, a Twitter account named @Alist_xo has been alleging that Mike carried on inappropriate conversations and sent nude photos. The account uploaded pics and alleged videos as evidence and blasted the Black News Channel host for allegedly being “easily swayed.”

“Okay well let’s say this for starters,” tweeted the account. “He [Mike] has sent me nudes I have videos. And no it’s not massive but it’s pretty. The nudes I’ll post some snippets of later on but those will cost ya.” “So I’m learning Mike Hill cheated one Cynthia the entire time. This is why I wanted to expose him. I hate men who are so easily swayed!” the account added.

Not so, says Mike himself who responded to a fan via DM and said that he’s taking legal action.

“Please don’t believe bs,” Mike said. “Not exposing me cuz THAT’S not ME. Don’t know this person or why they’re doing this but my lawyer has been contacted.”

Hill continued and said that his wife knows the pics are fraudulent. He also noted the strength of their bond.

“I wouldn’t do [Cynthia] like that… that pic is NOT mine. I know what I look like. Cynt doesn’t believe it. She knows what I look like. She knows I don’t use Snap. Only God can separate us.”

WELP, it looks like Mike Hill’s lawyer has already been at work because the @Alist_xo account has been deleted.

So far, Cynthia has yet to comment.

What do YOU think about this sexting scandal? Did you actually think that Mike Hill was cheating on his beloved wife?