Despite his very rocky relationship with Amber Rose, Alexander “AE” Edwards is getting all the praise from his (surprising) new woman: Cher.

The 76-year-old music legend made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, where she couldn’t help but gush about her new partner, who just happens to be 40 years her junior.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great,” Cher said about her relationship with the music executive. “He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

While describing Edwards, whom she was first romantically linked to earlier this month after they were spotted holding hands, Cher listed off several qualities that she would use to describe her boyfriend. “He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” she said. “And I think he’s quite handsome.”