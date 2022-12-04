Despite his very rocky relationship with Amber Rose, Alexander “AE” Edwards is getting all the praise from his (surprising) new woman: Cher.
The 76-year-old music legend made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, where she couldn’t help but gush about her new partner, who just happens to be 40 years her junior.
“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great,” Cher said about her relationship with the music executive. “He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”
While describing Edwards, whom she was first romantically linked to earlier this month after they were spotted holding hands, Cher listed off several qualities that she would use to describe her boyfriend.
“He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” she said. “And I think he’s quite handsome.”
The pop icon went on to explain her reasoning behind dating a man so much younger than her, telling host Kelly Clarkson that she would’ve “never had a date” if she just stuck to men her age.
“Older men just didn’t like me all that much,” Cher said. “Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”
Cher and AE–who shares 3-year-old son Slash Electric with ex Amber Rose–met at Paris Fashion Week this past September. Shortly after, she opened up about him to her followers on Twitter, implying to one fan that she wasn’t bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two.
“LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️,” she wrote at the time. Since then, she’s gone on to say that he’s been treating her like a “queen” and that “everyone in [her] family has” met Edwards.
