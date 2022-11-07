Coupledom Confirmed: 76-Year-Old Cher Claims Her 36-Year-Old Boo Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards—‘Haters Are Gonna Hate’

Cher knows you have questions about her headline-making boo who’s 40 years her junior and she’s speaking out.

As previously reported the iconic singer, 76, was recently spotted hand-in-hand with Amber Rose’s ex Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36.

The unlikely duo was out at dinner at L.A. hotspot Craig’s alongside Edwards’ best friend Tyga.

And now amid the relationship chatter, Cher’s confirming that the music producer is indeed her new man while shutting down “haters.”

Cher Confirms Alexander “AE” Edwards Dating Rumors

On Sunday, Nov. 6 the “Believe” singer pressed send on a photo of Edwards that she captioned “Alexander” with a heart emoji. “That was then, this is now,” she added.

She then went on to engage with fans who had numerous questions. Cher confirmed that she and Edwards were a couple and used a crown emoji to confirm that he “treats her like a Queen”…

and she followed up by shaking off comments from naysayers.

“I’m Not Defending us,” she tweeted. “Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That & Not Bothering Anyone.” “Love doesn’t know math,” she added in a deleted tweet captured by TheShadeRoom.

Cher also shared that she and Edwards met in September at Paris Fashion Week where she closed out the Balmain runway.

The multi-platinum singer also admonished a fan who said she was worried about Edwards’ intentions.

“As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,” tweeted a defiant Cher. “& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

Although Cher’s all about “taking chances,” the fan’s concerns are not too far-fetched.

In case you need a refresher, Edwards made headlines in 2021 when Amber Rose accused him of cheating with 12 women.

Edwards fessed up to the cheating and brazenly called it his “true nature” before he expressed remorse and publicly apologized to Rose who he called his “beautiful wife.”

Rose and Edwards share a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, and following the cheating confession, they reconciled before splitting again.

They were last photographed together in April.

What do YOU think about Cher swooning over Alexander “AE” Edwards?

Be careful, Cher.