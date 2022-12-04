Bossip Video

Rihanna refuses to lose her sexy after the birth of her son and we don’t blame her!

The Caribbean crooner stepped out in a cleavage-clinging black dress with her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky during the third day of Art Basel Miami Beach. On Saturday, the happy couple enjoyed a break from the baby as they immersed themselves in the featured art.

The new parents were dripped out as they dined at South Beach’s Carbone restaurant after the event but the “Umbrella” singer’s risque dress stole the show.

RihRih wore a black, sheer maxi dress revealing her midriff and black undies. She held up the top of her dress with her arm as she didn’t want the paps to catch a nip slip. The “Needed Me” singer accessorized the ensemble with long, gold chains that draped over her shoulder and a snakeskin bag.

With turquoise eyeshadow on her lids and black strappy heels on her feet, the pop star sexily sashayed into the restaurant.

Both parents have been in work mode and haven’t shown any signs of slowing down. Rihanna released the song “Lift Me Up” for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack which induced tears for many when played at the conclusion of the film. Similarly A$AP is reportedly working on a new album.

Rih’s black dress comes after she was spotted looking glimmery and gorgeous in a silver get-up. The diamond-covered matching set showcased a slinky, button-down top with a single button fastened near her breast line. Underneath, the star wore a sheer, sequin bandeau top and paired it with baggy pants that tapered at the ankle.

She kept her footwear fairly basic opting for metallic, minimalist stiletto heels that highlighted her snow white pedicure. The new mommy chose a brighter color on her hands, adorning hot red.

The Bad Gal wore the look while attending A$AP’s performance at Miami’s Story nightclub.

The hit-making hottie sported black, rectangular sunglasses and a thin, icy chain loosely hung around her neck. Rih also accessorized with a black bag embroidered with a glittery square pattern and black and metallic glittery boxers.

The Grammy winner kept her makeup neutral with a caramel lip and matching eyeshadow – her brows were arched to perfection. She wore a middle part dividing her long, black extensions that were styled in a wet and wavy look.

Rhianna is known for her trendsetting fashion on and off the red carpet. The billionaire babe effortlessly combines street looks with couture pieces firmly setting her apart from her counterparts. She is the fashion industry’s darling appearing as the face for several high fashion brands including Balmain, Manolo Blahnik, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

We knew she wouldn’t disappoint at one of the entertainment industry’s most anticipated events of the year.

The 34 year old undoubtedly shined brighter than a diamond.

What do you think of the Bajan businesswoman’s latest looks?