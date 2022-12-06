Bossip Video

Takeoff was murdered in a senseless act of violence last month, and since then police have vowed to find his killer. Now they have someone in custody–but he wants his bond reduced. Police revealed that after the rapper’s murder at a Houston bowling alley, no witnesses stuck around to speak to authorities. Thanks to social media detectives, however, police had most of the work done for them.

Last week, Houston authorities announced Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in connection to the murder. Along with Clark’s arrest, police arrested Cameron Joshua, 22, for being at the scene with a firearm as a felon.

Man Charged With Killing Takeoff Claims He’s Innocent, Asks For His Bond To Be Reduced From $2M

When Takeoff’s murder was posted on social media, it took mere hours for people to identify Cameron Joshua on the scene. And while his arrest didn’t come as a surprise, the arrest of DJ Pat aka Patrick Clark shocked many.

Click2Houston reports that prosecutors said Clark was seen on video pointing and firing a gun in the direction of a group of people, and police pulled his fingerprints off a wine bottle he left behind. Furthermore, when he was arrested by authorities, he was in possession of a large amount of cash and an expedited passport because he allegedly planned to flee to Mexico. His attorneys say however, that he already had a vacation planned to leave the country but canceled those arrangements prior to Friday’s arrest.

According to Billboard, Clark made an appearance in court, and he’s scheduled for a bond reduction hearing on Dec. 14. Attorney Letitia Clark revealed her client believes he’s “being charged with something he’s innocent of.”

His bond is set at $2 million dollars.