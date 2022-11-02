Bossip Video

The Houston Police department held a press conference and offered new details on the murder of Migos member Takeoff.

On Tuesday we learned the tragic news that Takeoff was senselessly murdered in Houston. Details are still forthcoming, but Takeoff reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head after an altercation took place at a downtown bowling alley. Social media immediately erupted with condolences for the peaceful rapper who was loved by all, and now Houston PD’s sharing more details on the tragedy.

Houston Police Hold Press Conference & Reveal New Details In The Killing Of Takeoff Outside A Downtown Bowling Alley

Yesterday Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner, HPD’s police chief Troy Finner, and HPD Sergeant Michael Arrington held a press conference to provide an update on the investigation.

Finner started the press conference by revealing that he spoke to Takeoff’s mother who flew straight to Houston upon hearing the news.

Play

“Let me speak to the human element first before we do anything,” Finner said at the press conference per The Houston Chronicle. “I spoke to this young man’s mother just an hour ago. I want everyone to understand the pain and suffering of a mother.”

Police Sergeant Michael Arrington then took over and confirmed that the shooting occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling. He stated that they believe two shooters were involved and the majority of people in attendance fled after the shooting without giving a statement to the police.

“Employees notified us of an incident after the party had ended,” Arrington said per The Chronicle. “A large gathering of about 40 individuals gathered outside the building…an argument broke out, and a shooting took place as a result of that argument.” “People fled after the shooting and did not stick around to offer statement,” Arrington said. “All we can hope is you all will reach out and give us evidence to solve the death of Takeoff.”

Mayor Turner offered condolences to the family of Takeoff, whose real name is Khirshnik Khari Ball.

“I want to extend my condolences to the mom of Takeoff, to all the family members of Takeoff,” Turner said per The Chronicle. “It doesn’t matter how famous you are, anybody who loses his or her life, is a life lost.” “I’m concerned with this age group, age 16 through 30. There are too many young men of color killing young men of color,” he added. “We do need to have that conversation.” “In my day, [if] there’s a disagreement, there’s a fistfight,” the mayor continued. “We have too many young men of color now injured or fatally killed.” “Stop pulling the darn trigger,” Finner said as he ended the press conference. “That’s what we got to think about in society.”

Throughout the press conference, authorities urged people to come forward and help them solve the case. Hopefully, at least one person does exactly that.