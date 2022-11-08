Here’s What Happened When Summer Walker Announced The End Of Her Baby Daddy Baeship With Larry

Oh, Summer…

Summer Walker is single and ready to make another deeply relatable album after announcing her split from baby daddy/boo thang Larry after a year together.

Summer walker is stuck with the name “Larry” on her face pic.twitter.com/ZgXWPnpkRJ — Jas (@SymplyJas) November 6, 2022

The seemingly happy couple started dating following her infamous somethingship with hitmaking producer London On Da Track who she routinely dragged on social media for allegedly cheating and being an absentee father.

Larry has not only been a father figure to Walker’s child with London–1-year-old Bubbles–but is also expecting his own child with Summer.

Summer Walker broke up with Larry, got with London and had a baby, broke up with London got back with Larry and fell pregnant, now she's not with Larry anymore. Wishing my good sis all the healing. That's a lot to deal with. — Katlego (@Katlie_B) November 6, 2022

Sadly, the platinum-selling songbird revealed their split prior to the birth of their baby following questions from nosy fans asking about Larry’s absence from her socials.

“People been trying to be in my business bad lately, idk why y’all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass but I’ve decided to be single,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “It’s no hard feelings, Larry is an amazing father there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate, but we’re super duper happy to have all our children & we just living life. he be at every swim class every photoshoot every dr appointment and every baby event.”

She also addressed any questions that might come up about her “Larry” face tattoo, writing, “& no I ain’t removing my face Tatt I still have hella love for him.”

Summer Walker announces she’s single and won’t be getting her face tat removed because she still loves Larry. pic.twitter.com/QSYgKCuEZi — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 6, 2022

In a follow-up message, Summer shaded married women in the industry, claiming there are several famous wives who are “dogged out” regularly but stay in their relationships simply to maintain status and image.

“Also I don’t have to name any names b/c you see it everyday in the media, all these celebrity women who are n “marriages” or in long term relationships with children be getting dogged out every week,” she wrote. “Every month they complaining about how they getting cheated on, beat on, children being had on them, they lonely etc. but they rather stay for the IMAGE just to say they have a man or a ring or just to keep receiving apology birkins & cars. The only difference between me, them, & the rest of y’all is I prefer my peace n happiness so I walk away.” “Relax with all that wow she’s still not married,” she continued. “I could’ve been married to either of my child’s fathers, it’s just certain things I won’t tolerate but NOTHING was a mistake I wanted all my children by the age of 25 on PURPOSE & did that. they’re perfect, beautiful & make me happier than I could ever be. But 95% of y’all in the same predicament or worse so save it.”

Based on the shots fired in this message, it’s probably time for Summer to take some time to heal before getting involved in another public baeship that can be judged by messy strangers on social media.

Do you think Summer and London will get back together? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Summer and Larry’s split on the flip.