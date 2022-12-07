Bossip Video

Coach Prime knows he made headlines by accepting his new coaching job and he’s issuing a nonchalant response.

Last weekend Deion Sanders announced his decision to depart Jackson State University to become head coach at Colorado. The announcement came not even minutes after winning the SWAC championship. If you follow Deion on social media, you may remember his “soft launch” of the job with reporter Rob Jay earlier in the week.

During that interview, Rob Jay mentioned his favorite team was the Kansas City Chiefs who would be playing the Denver Broncos. At first, it seemed off-subject until he directly asked Deion if he could ride with him to Denver, Colorado. The pair shared a laugh while almost confirming the upcoming departure.

Deion Sanders Sits Down With Rob Jay For First Interview Since Announcing Jackson State Departure

Sitdowns between Deion Sanders and Rob Jay are always hilarious and Deion’s first sitdown interview since announcing he took the job at Colorado was no different.

When asked about the legacy he is leaving behind at Jackson State, Deion candidly said that he “doesn’t think about legacy.”

Sanders also responded to the backlash over his departure that includes many saying he backtracked on statements made over the years.

“You think I’m gon’ make time in my life to listen to negativity?” asked Deion. “I’m too positive, I’m too progressive to buy into nonsense. I’ve never had time for it and I’m not gonna make time for it now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he continued,

“I think we’ve given people a multiplicity of moments that they can forever grasp. A whole lot of winning, a whole lot of change, and there’s so much more change to be had. But the football program can’t be the conduit of all change. Change starts at the top; it doesn’t start with the football program. Change starts at every university, not just at JSU — at every university, at the top and it trickles its way down,”

Deion also answered the looming question about whether or not he would be coaching the upcoming Celebration Bowl game in Atlanta.

“I would see it no other way,” Sanders said. “We had an intimate conversation with the team after the game. I mean, we talked about everything, we talked everything out. I broke it down to them, laid it down to them. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t allow anyone to tell me I couldn’t finish with my team. We’ve got to finish.”

You can watch the full interview below.