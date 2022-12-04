Bossip Video

Deion Sanders’ last two years at Jackson State University have been nothing short of amazing and on Saturday, JSU won the SWAC Championship and completed an undefeated season. Despite that, Coach Prime’s the subject of controversy because of some big news.

While going undefeated in your second season and winning the SWAC Champion should be a glorious occasion, things quickly went off the rails shortly after the victory. Deion skipped the post-game press conference much to the disappointment of the media, but reporters would soon learn that there was something much bigger at play.

Instead of attending the post-game presser Coach Prime gathered his players, staff, and school executives to make an announcement that many saw coming.

Deion Sanders Announces He’s Taking His Talents To Colorado To Become The School’s Newest Head Coach

After winning the SWAC Championship, Coach Prime confirmed that he would be departing Jackson State University to accept a head coaching job at the University of Colorado.

Many on social media were upset about Coach Prime’s departure but Prime uploaded a video explaining his decision and denied that he accepted the position because of a bigger paycheck. Instead he just said he was being “elevated” instead of “terminated.”

“I know you all have been hearing the rumors and everything that has been transpiring about my whereabouts and what I’m going to do. I’d like you all to hear it from me and not from anyone else,” said Prime. “In coaching, you either get elevated or you get terminated. … I’ve chosen to accept the job elsewhere next year. I’m going to finish what we started. We’re gonna dominate. I’m going to be here until that end and that conclusion and then upon that conclusion, I’m going to move on.”

After breaking the news, Coach Prime didn’t waste any time and headed directly to Colorado to visit the school’s stadium.

What do YOU think about Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State?

Regardless of how you feel, anyone would take a promotion in their respective field and there are reports that Sanders will be getting paid ten times as much at Colorado.