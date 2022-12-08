A Timeeee Was Had: Mariah Carey, Michaela Coel & More Sleigh At Moët & Chandon’s Star-Studded Holiday Soirée

Ooh this was niiiice!

The stars were out at Moët & Chandon’s lavish holiday soirée where Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, Taylor Russell, Trevor Noah, Victor Cruz, Vashtie, and many more enjoyed festive vibes and dazzling decor at Lincoln Center in NYC.

Guests were surprised by thee Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey who performed her iconic ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ classic in a magical moment that raised the bar for holiday parties everywhere.



The evening featured Moët & Chandon’s Toast for a Cause initiative inspired by the illuminated Your Voices sculpture created by contemporary artist Es Devlin in NYC.

“The holidays represent so much to our brand,” said Berta de Pablos-Barbier, President and CEO of Moët & Chandon. “They are moments of celebration, giving back and bringing together those we love. This year, we are honored to collaborate with British contemporary artist Es Devlin to bring her art to Lincoln Center and to bring the values of Moët & Chandon champagne to New York City. We would like ‘Your Voices’ to serve as a beacon of light where diverse voices can join in togetherness.”

In partnership with the Endangered Language Alliance, Moët & Chandon shared a donation to help preserve the global languages spoken in New York City.

The Lincoln Center will also be curating a series of New York based choral performances held within the sculpture to represent the range of rare and unique voices of the city.

New Yorkers and visitors alike can view the sculpture for free and enjoy choral performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings at 6pm until December 18.