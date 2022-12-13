Bossip Video

The plot thickens!

According to pictures snapped by Daily Mail, Diddy was spotted in New York City on Oct. 19, where he was seen holding hands with influencer Shawntya Joseph. Factoring in the rapper’s recent announcement, this means the cozy stroll came just four days after welcoming his sixth child with 28-year-old cyber security specialist Dana Tran.

The 53-year-old publicly announced the birth of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, over the weekend–but back in October, he was seen getting all lovey-dovey with Shawntya. The pair looked like they were having a great time as they walked through The Big Apple, looking into one another’s eyes and stopping periodically to chat in the street.

This new development from a few months ago comes as Dana was pictured for the first time after her child with Diddy was announced. While Tran is said to be a Southern California native, it is unclear how she and the musician met and what the extent of their relationship is.

Diddy shocked the world with the surprise announcement of the child’s birth, writing: “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.”

He continued,

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Since the announcement came out of nowhere, Diddy’s 15.3 million Twitter followers flooded the comments with questions, being absolutely shocked by the news.

“Who the momma?” wrote one follower. “Say what?!” wrote another fan.

With his late ex-partner Kim Porter, the producer is a father to Christian Combs, 24, and 15-year-old twins D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs. With his ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton, Diddy shares his oldest child: 28-year-old Justin Dior Combs. With ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman, he shares 15-year-old daughter Chance Combs.

Kim Porter’s 31-year-old son, Quincy Taylor Brown, was conceived with record producer Al B. Sure! but was largely raised by Diddy, making him effectively a father of seven.

Despite welcoming another child this year, Diddy’s most recent romance has been a relationship with the rapper Yung Miami.

Caresha recently opened up about her relationship with Diddy in an interview with XXL Magazine, letting the world know they’re not exclusive and that the two of them are just having fun.

“We are dating,” she said at the time. “We single, but we’re dating.”

She continued,

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing.”

Just yesterday she railed against accusations that she was Diddy’s “side chick.” She also posted a pic denying having a “mental breakdown” over Diddy’s big baby news.

“PLEASE!!! Life’s GREAT! Only thing I’m mentally breaking down is should I do 15 or 20% off @careshaplease 20% it is ..off all orders today only!! Tell AKADEMIKS thank you! use code:LILAK”

What do YOU think about Diddy being spotted out with Shawntya Joseph?