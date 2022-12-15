Deion Sanders’ Last JSU Game, A Stroll Off & A Band Jamboree—Here’s What To Expect At The 2022 Celebration Bowl

The 2022 Celebration Bowl will take place in Atlanta on Saturday, December 17 and the city will be booming with HBCU excellence celebrating activities.

Mississippi’s Jackson State University has had a perfect season that led them to the big game. Earlier this month JSU successfully defeated Southern University to win its second consecutive SWAC championship, this time with an undefeated record.

The moment made history and marked the first 12-0 regular season in program history. The Tigers also became the first SWAC team since 1991 to go undefeated in the regular season and became the first SWAC team since 1984 to finish the regular season undefeated and untied.

Moments after the W, Deion Sanders announced his plans to accept the head coach position at the University of Colorado. Sanders will lead his last game as head coach of Jackson State this weekend at the 2022 Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central.

Coach Prime’s exit was expected to come with unrest and questions about near-future progress for the team. However, the focus remains on completing an amazing undefeated season, according to Assistant coach Gary Harrell.

“Last year really motivated us to get back to this point where we are because we do have unfinished business,” said Harrell according to HBCU Sports. Everyday Coach Prime comes in with a word and that word is focus and finish.”

Similarly to the Tigers of JSU, the Eagles of NCCU have also had a standout season.

The Durham, North Carolina HBCU has clinched its first MEAC football championship since 2016 and earned a trip to the big game after defeating Norfolk State.

The NCCU Eagles join the ranks of five other teams at NCCU to win nine games or more in a season, and this weekend’s Celebration Bowl game will be especially monumental as NCCU and Jackson State have not met on the field since Oct. 3, 1987.

In the midst of all the excitement surrounding the matchup, we want to make sure you have all the deets to have a fun and safe Celebration Bowl weekend.

Check out just some of the fun to be had below.

Celebration Bowl Events:

Along with the MEAC/SWAC big game on Saturday, Coca-Cola will also host an exclusive activation called the Coca-Cola Fan Experience with free and family-friendly events including a special Disney On The Yard experience. There’s also a forthcoming jamboree with JSU and NCCU’s bands and several chances to give back to our heralded HBCUs and other organizations. Check out some of the events taking place at the 2022 Celebration Bowl.

Thursday, December 15

Want to give back ahead of the big game?

ESPN’s Elle Duncan is working as an ambassador of the “Helping Mamas” foundation and hosting a Holiday Diaper Drive from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. Participants can win Celebration Bowl tickets.

Friday, December 16

2022 Coca-Cola Fan Experience Performances

The 2022 Coca-Cola Fan Experience sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company will span two days at the 2022 Celebration Bowl.

On Friday, fans can enjoy performances from popular R&B/Soul/HipHop/Reggae Band, Gritz & Jelly Butter. After their performance, fans can hear smooth sounds from contemporary jazz saxophonist Mike Phillips.

6:30pm – 7:00pm, GRITS AND JELLY BUTTER PERFORMANCE 7:00pm – 7:30pm, DJ 7:30pm – 8:00pm, MIKE PHILLIPS PERFORMANCE 8:00pm – 8:45pm, DJ

Disney On The Yard D9 Stroll Off

Calling all Greeks!

As part of the Coca-Cola fan experience, you can enjoy Disney’s HBCU initiative, Disney On The Yard, for a stroll off.

Watch as local Divine Nine members represent their organizations at the @CelebrationBowl Fan Zone on Friday, Dec. 16 from 6-9 PM. All HBCU alumni and friends are welcome!

Location: Georgia World Congress Center International Plaza

SWAC Hall Of Fame Banquet

You can honor the heritage of the SWAC by attending an exclusive dinner.

Location: Omni Atlanta Hotel

Time: 5 PM Reception/ 7 PM Dinner

Ticket price: $133.99

Saturday, December 17

2022 Celebration Bowl Band Jamboree

As part of the Coca-Cola Fan Experience, a special “Band Jamboree” will feature local high school bands and Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South Vs. North Carolina Central’s Sound Machine.

The show starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center International Plaza ahead of the big game.

2022 Celebration Bowl Floss Zone

Legacy History Pride and the ATL HBCU Alumni Alliance are inviting you to don your best HBCU gear and join them in the Celebration Bowl “Floss Zone.”

The experience happens ahead of the big game from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl

The main event goes down this Saturday, December 17! Which team are you rooting for?

Date: December 17, 2022

Kickoff: 12:00 PM EST

Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

Tickets: https://www.thecelebrationbowl.com/

2022 Celebration Bowl Virtual Watch Party

The eagles of NCCU are hosting a virtual watch party presented by Wells Fargo for the 2022 Celebration Bowl. Free tickets are available at LetsHang.Live

If you can’t attend the game in person, this is a great way to watch what’s going down live with help from Anthony Anderson, athletes, and influencers.

2022 Celebration Bowl Tailgate

The men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. are sponsoring a Celebration Bowl tailgate.

Celebration Bowl Parties:

It wouldn’t be a big game weekend without some BIG game parties. See just some of the ways you can celebrate the Celebration Bowl below.

The Official MEAC NATION DAY PARTY – Celebration Bowl Weekend

The Official Celebration Bowl Celebration -Reverb by Hardrock DT Atlanta

Celebration Bowl Comedy Show

Will we catch you at this year’s Celebration Bowl festivities?