Last week Tequila Avión officially celebrated its collaboration with world-famous producer, WondaGurl, at the Avión Listening Experience 2.0 in the Soundlux Audio space in Miami, Florida.

BOSSIP was in the building on December 7th as guests were treated to a WondaGurl remixed version of the original sounds of the Avión tequila-making process while host Carlos Andrés Ramirez of Tequila Avión guided media and tastemakers through a tasting process that elevated the link between the sonics and Avión Reserva 44 and Avión Cristalino tequilas.

Soundlux Audio offered Tequila Avión and guests the first official use of their new $110,000 USD Dali Kore speakers for the event and listening experience.

Special guests included Miami Heat DJ, DJ Irie; Marcello “Cool” Valenzano of Cool & Dre; producer Marcella Araica; and artist Aileen Quintana, who interpreted the sounds and translated that into art pieces that were on display.

In conjunction with the Avión Listening Experience, Tequila Avión and WondaGurl also announced an exclusive opportunity for aspiring musicians to enter for a chance to win a curated at-home studio set from Perfect Circuit.

This includes a synthesizer, studio monitor, closed-back studio headphones, vocal microphone, audio interface, keyboard controller, cables, and $250 gift card (Approximate Retail Value of $2,875, prize does not include Tequila Avión). Plus, one person will have the chance to meet 1 on 1 virtually with the renowned producer for a mentoring session. To enter, consumers can submit up to 300 words at http://www.AvionListeningExperience.com now through January 22, 2023 about why they deserve one of the at-home studio bundles curated by WondaGurl, and then the producer herself will determine the final recipients.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Wondagurl at the event to discuss her partnership with Tequila Avión. Check out their Q&A below:

On what makes the partnership with Tequila Avión ideal:

Being able to do something with sound and really being able to get in there and work on something. It makes sense for a producer to be involved in something like this.

On how mentorship has shaped her career:

Growing up, Boi1da was my mentor, and yeah he helped me so much. I was part of something called The Remix Project. Honestly everybody there was my mentor. Everybody there was so much older. I learned so much from all of them and wouldn’t be where I am today without them. I feel like it’s necessary, whether it’s younger people or older people who need guidance, to just get that guidance they need.

On going from mentee to mentor and how she’ll work with the Tequila Avión giveaway:

I’ll answer whatever questions they have. Things I’ve stumbled on, I definitely like to point out and let people know what I did wrong there and how they can move better. Because, why not?

On being a woman in a male-dominated space:

It’s not something I actually think about too much because I feel like if I think about it too much I’ll get in my head about it. I’ve always felt that way. So I’ve never really focused on that too much, I just try keep doing what I’m doing because I knew that will inspire women anyways. Don’t overthink it. We’re all human at the end of the day. We can all be in the same room.

On her drive to stay up on the latest technology:

I’m a techie at the end of the day. I feel like I always need to know what’s coming out and find new favorites.

On what she’s been listening to lately:

To get inspired I just try to find new music and it depends on what vibe I’m in. Lately, I’ve been listening to a lot of Fred Again. He has a Boiler Room he did that’s so inspiring to me. I’ve been trying to find a lot of new house and deep house and trance music right now.

We really love how Tequila Avión is tapping into new spaces and fresh ideas with their partnership with Wondagurl. We highly encourage any aspiring producers to enter the giveaway for this incredible opportunity for mentorship and an at-home studio set.