Here, Damn! Ashanti Tosses A Crumb Of Attention At Irv Gotti On Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix: ‘It’s Giving Obsessed’

Ashanti FINALLY Responds To Irv Gotti’s Blabbering About Their Past ‘Relationship’

After staying silent during Irv Gotti‘s embarrassing chatty patty tour, Ashanti responded on Diddy‘s “Gotta Move On” Remix that the billionaire mogul teased on ‘The Breakfast Club.’ (5:15 mark)





‘After I seen Irv do his thing I was thinking sis may want to, you know, express herself on this song,” he said during the interview where he later calls ex-Bad Boy BFF Mase a ‘fake Pastor.’

On the remix (featuring Yung Miami and Bryson Tiller), the ‘Unfoolish’ singer gets straight to the point, singing, “it’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed/It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n*gga missing the best/but it’s been 20 years, please cry less/we can see you and your tears…”





This comes after Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti drunkenly blabbered up a storm about Ashanti on N.O.R.E.’s chaotic Drink Champs podcast.

In the viral clip, Gotti (who was married with kids at the time) reveals how he found out that his ex-boo Ashanti (who he admitted to being in love with) had moved on with “Country Grammar” star Nelly.

“I can get past you wanting to be with Nelly,” a seemingly drunken Irv says in the clip, adding, “listen, at the time it happens, any man is hurt… the chick you f*cking in love with is with this n*gga… you wanna hear how I found out? I was at home … listen to this sh*t. This is God wanting me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium?’ ‘We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'”

Back in 2019, Irv claimed he was in a brief somethingship with Ashanti while separated from his wife Debra Lorenzo.

You may recall him addressing the situation directly with Wendy Williams live on her show, saying:

“Ashanti is not a homewrecker, guys,” he said. “Ashanti had nothing to do with me and Deb. Deb caught me when I was directing ‘I Cry’ in Baltimore. Deb, being the vicious person she is, she came down unannounced, ‘I’m Mrs. Lorenzo, give me the room key.’ The door was latched, but she knows I’m in there. That’s what broke me and Deb up.”

Interestingly, an Ashanti fan account pointed out inconsistencies in Irv’s story that might not even be true.

How are you feeling about Ashanti’s long-overdue response to Irv Gotti? Tell us down below!