Bossip Video

On April 2, Power actress Naturi Naughton finally jumped the broom with her husband, Xavier “Two” Lewis.

Naturi Naughton Releases Details About Her Wedding Day

The couple celebrated the massive milestone with a lavish ceremony at St. Regis in Atlanta, a place that Naughton knew she would end up throwing her wedding nearly eight years ago.

“It was so majestic and regal,” she recalled to Brides of the first time she visited the luxury hotel and resort with friends. “I thought, ‘I could have my wedding here!'”

The whimsical venue also served as the perfect backdrop for Naughton’s floral-themed wedding as she hoped to evoke elements of light and spring during the ceremony.

” I want it to feel soft,” shared the 37-year-old of her vision. “I honestly want to feel like I’m a princess walking down the aisle.”

The star spent the morning preparing for the big day with her daughter Zuri, who was the adorable flower girl during the ceremony, and turns out, the former 3LW singer dazzled in not one but two dresses for the big occasion. Donning soft and natural makeup, Naughton kicked off the celebration wearing a white laced pattern gown that she received from bridal designer Immaculada Garcia.

“I met a bridal designer Immaculada Garcia in Barcelona when I took a trip there three years ago. I was there for a premiere with 50 Cent for Power, and she dressed me,” shared Naughton. “While I was at her shop, I saw her bridal line, and she said I could try one on…I couldn’t have imagined this dress on anyone else,'” she gushed. “That was something I was so grateful for. I have literally now been holding this dress for three years.”

Naughton walked down the aisle during the official ceremony in a majestic Berta gown that sparkled like diamonds.

A star-studded list of guests came to show their love and support for the Lewis’s, including Naughton’s Power co-stars LaLa Anthony and Omari Hardwick. R&B legend Montell Jordan officiated the wedding, and Tevin Campbell sang during the reception after-party.

Omari Hardwick & Naturi Naughton Share A Sweet Moment At Her Wedding

“Power” fans will appreciate this special moment from the Lewis’ wedding celebration where Omari Hardwick, Naturi’s TV baby daddy, blesses her with a kiss on the cheek as her real-life husband kissed her other cheek.

The actor seemingly gave his blessing to the star and her new husband at the moment, which was sweet!

According to Brides, later on in the night, Zuri and Lewis performed a heart-string tugging dance routine to “Beauty and the Beast,” As we’ve previously reported, LaLa Anthony got lucky and caught the bouquet.

“We’re just focused on what matters the most. It’s not the wedding, it’s the marriage,” Naughton told ESSENCE. “Even if it only was five people at our wedding and our family and parents witnessing, we would be ok. The wedding is about us and the commitment to our future.”

Congrats to The Lewises!