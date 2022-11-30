Fantasia Celebrates Honorary SGRho Membership, Trends In U.S.
When I EEE-YIP: Fantasia Celebrates Honorary SGRho Membership, Sparks Pretty Poodle Pandemonium
Congrats ‘Tasia!
SANG&B star Fantasia couldn’t be happier to join Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. as an honorary member alongside Grammy-nominated singer Alexis Jones, Emmy-nominated event producer Yvonne Mcnair, and OSMO’s Global Head of Communications Shawn Smith on the final day of Centennial Founders’ Month.
The Grammy-winning singer beamed with joy in viral videos where she celebrated her new pretty poodle sisterhood.
“Y’all have no idea how long I been waiting to share this news!! she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve officially been inducted as an Honorary #SigmaGammaRho 💙🐩💛. #D9 #sorority #prettypoodle THANK YOU… I am overjoyed.”
Surrounded by sorors, ‘Tasia had a timeeee in her new blue and gold paraphernalia that will surely grow over time.
And yes, she ate up the SGRho’s famed ‘Shake That Monkey’ stroll that sent fans into a frenzy.
Shake that monkey FANTASIA!!#SigmaGammaRho pic.twitter.com/nkKJyPLArY
— FantasiaDaily (@fantasia_daily) November 30, 2022
Barrino joins an ever-growing list of honorary celebrity SGRhos including MC Lyte, Kelly Price, Marsha Ambrosius, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Nicci Gilbert.
The storied organization recently celebrated its milestone Centennial where thousands of SGRhos gathered for exciting festivities that included a star-studded concert featuring Charlie Wilson, Kirk Franklin, Doug E. Fresh, and more.
“There’s a lot of energy, a lot of happiness, said Rasheeda S. Liberty, International Grand Basileus, in an interview with Forbes.
“There’s an excitement growing in the sisterhood. We’ve built an extreme amount of confidence for the great work that we’ve done for the last 100 hundred years as a self-sustaining organization of predominantly women of color. We’re just extremely excited for this wonderful time in Sigma Gamma Rho’s history.”
What was your reaction to ‘Tasia’s big announcement? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the American Idol joining SGRho on the flip.
The @SGRho’s just crossed FANTASIA and she’s on live doing chants and singing songs.
Now, THAT’S how you do a centennial. pic.twitter.com/YgIGeZZvIW
— Allahandro Bradford (@drobradford06) November 30, 2022
Y’all think Fantasia gone kick her shoes off when she hear Shake That Monkey??
— Megan’s Twerk Wind (@OhYeahItsG) November 30, 2022
Fantasia really shaking that mfn monkey🥺. LORDTTTTT👏🏾🙌🏾😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4QTTCICla5
— Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) November 30, 2022
Fantasia is a soror for real. 💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/u04ZercUJi
— 👽Sümmerthepharaoh🐩 (@summerpharaoh) November 30, 2022
As we close out #RHOvember, I want to give a SPECIAL shout out to our newest @SGRho Soror @TasiasWord!!!! You tore it DOWN Founders' Weekend, and I'm so glad you're officially part of our illustrious sisteRHOhood!
Welcome, Fantasia! 💙💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/6083Wf4CCQ
— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) November 30, 2022
Ngl, Fantasia looks genuinely happy to be apart of Sigma 💙💛 love this for her!! EEEE-YIP to thee good Poodles!
— Chelsea🐩 (@_chels97) November 30, 2022
Not too much on Fantasia. Sis has been looking for a sisterhood. Years back she said she was interested in DST and was welcomed with mad bullying online. Now fast forward she did more research and found a home. Folks tweeting don’t forget , but let’s not forget
— Thif 🇹🇹 (@CallMe_Thifa) November 30, 2022
