‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Issa Rae Looks Hella Fantastic In Pink-Splashed Plastic

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic!

Hollywood is buzzing over the live-action Barbie movie that looks super fun based on the pink-splashed teaser trailer you can check out below:





Play



The star-studded film stars Margot Robbie as the titular character who (according to Google) is expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll and sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Making her summer blockbuster debut is Issa Rae who looks hella fantastic as a plastic baddie in the teaser.

“I was like, ‘This sounds crazy, but OK. Let me just read the script,’” she said in an interview with TODAY. “When you read the script, you’re like, ‘Oh, I get it!’ It’s very funny, and it’s just very specific to her.”

In an intriguing twist, Oscar-nominated star Ryan Gosling agreed to play Ken after calling the script (written by director/co-writer Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach) the best he’s ever read.

“Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff,” said Gosling in an interview with Variety. “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is,” he added, vaguely describing what the highly anticipated movie is about. “And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”

Joining Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, Gerwig opened up about the risky film being potentially career-ending.

“It was something that was exciting because it was terrifying,” she said. “I think that was a big part of it, like: ‘Oh, no, Barbie’ — It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: ‘Where do you even begin, and what would be the story?’ Usually that’s where the best stuff is, where you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender’—then you’re like, ‘I should probably do it.’”

Peep all of the first look photos below:

Barbie hits theaters July 21, 2023.