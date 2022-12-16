Bossip Video

Kesyhia Cole once said, “I should have cheated” but after facing public harassment, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach may now hold contrasting sentiments.

The twosome were spotted appearing pensive in New York amidst ABC’s investigation of their workplace romance. This is the first time the anchors have been pictured together since they were removed from GMA: What You Need To Know.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple walked arm-and-arm as they began their outing in the Big Apple. The new boos initially seemed happy to emerge from hiding (or they could simply be keeping up appearances since their jobs are currently hanging in the balance) but their emotions were a stark contrast by the end of their day-date.

The couple kept it casual sporting hoodies, jeans and trench coats to weather the chilly Manhattan day. Amy entered through the back entrance of TJ’s apartment but the two exited through the front door to take the short walk through the Financial District to The Capital Grille.

On the journey to the restaurant, they were full of smiles and giggles but after Amy enjoyed a salad and TJ a steak, the two headed back to Holmes’ apartment in a more somber mood. It was likely due to the paparazzi who were able to enter the restaurant and nab photos of two as they dined. One photo even captured the couple from above – over a railing.

The paps continued to follow the 40-somethings home, which cast even more gloom over their initial elation. The looks and whispers of people who passed may have also contributed to their now joyless faces.

TJ and Amy have endured public shaming amid speculation the two cheated on their respective spouses as they remain on hiatus from GMA3. The ABC network is still investigating what transpired and when.

As previously reported, Robach and Holmes allegedly began their relationship in March when the two were still married to their longtime partners’ actor Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Feibig. The anchors didn’t formally separate from their partners until August.

The source told People,

“There are no suspensions here at all. The network is just gathering information at this time.” The source continued, “They’re investigating the relationship and understanding the details before figuring out what’s next.”

The president at ABC News Kim Godwin penned a letter to staffers addressing the scandal. She wrote, the kissing co-workers will,

“remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review” and the media coverage “can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.”

Godwin added,

“It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best. And I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

I know this debacle has taken the GMA work gossip to a whole new level. If only I could be a fly on the water cooler.

Romances in the workplace never usually end successfully. Take advice from Tyra’s legendary Top Model line, “Learn from this!”