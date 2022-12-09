Bossip Video

TJ Holmes’ alleged office temptations may ultimately result in his termination.

According to Page Six, TJ’s tryst with Amy Robach has “put him under a microscope at ABC” and HR is sifting through Holmes’ past to determine if he violated company rules by dating another employee of lower rank. This action comes after the media revealed he’s not only dating his work wife Robach, but allegedly hooked up with a GMA producer and “at least one other staffer.”

The insider disclosed to the outlet,

“It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor. The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.”

Reportedly, ABC chief Kim Godwin isn’t too pleased that the Holmes/Robach scandal may affect GMA’s wholesome brand and she’s accessing how to best handle this morning show mess. A network insider leaked to Page Six the deets of GMA’s daily 9 am call where Godwin allegedly stated,

“For now, I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air, while we figure this out.”

As previously reported, when the news initially hit the stands and innanets the Good Morning America producers were “freaking out” and allegedly “having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on the air again together” but the two “showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air.”

Before being relieved from the morning lineup (for now at least), the couple reported the headlines whilst ignoring that they were trending topics. As previously reported, TJ opened the morning show by asking, “Who is looking forward to the weekend?” The first to reply with laughter was Robach who quickly answered, “Uh, me!”

This interaction was thought to be a bit cringey by some viewers.

The ratings skyrocketed that morning as viewers were curious to see how the cabin creepers would interact now that the world knew they were doing the horizontal mambo. Many conservative viewers have expressed their discontent with the anchors continuing to host GMA due to the speculation they cheated on their respective spouses.

Reporters DeMarco Morgan and Stephanie Ramos are filling the controversial couple’s GMA3 seats for the time being.

We don’t know if TJ and Aims’ love can withstand the little fires it’s created everywhere. First, there was the embarrassment of their relationship being outed amid accusations that they’re “no good cheaters” and now, they may lose their coveted positions as co-lead anchors.

Something tells me Robach may leave this situation relatively unscathed but Holmes may be permanently labeled a workplace hazard.