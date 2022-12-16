Bossip Video

Right when we thought we would never get a visual for Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out”, Dave Free comes to the rescue.

Kendrick Lamar finally returned after a five-year hiatus and delivered his album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers. The album was a double-disc therapy session that gave us updates on Kendrick over the past few years during the pandemic. It was a lot different than his last album but was still art in its purest form. After the album, we got dates for a world tour and Kendrick’s return is going by so fast that it’s almost like King Kenny is ready to get back in the house.

Kendrick Lamar Attends Therapy Session With Helen Mirren For The ‘Count Me Out’ Visual

While Kendrick was performing across the world, fans still questioned if we would get a video for “Count Me Out.” The song is by far one of the fan favorites from the album and definitely deserved a visual.

Earlier today Kendrick delivered the long-awaited video for the song directed by Dave Free and pgLang. It builds upon his album’s therapy theme with Helen Mirren playing Kenny’s therapist in the video. While it’s short, it’s impactful and worth a watch.