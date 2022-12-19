Bossip Video

It looks like Lori Harvey has officially moved on following her very public relationship with Michael B. Jordan.

In recent weeks, rumors have been swirling that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were the latest Hollywood duo to start dating–and now, it looks like that’s not just a rumor.

The Neighborhood Talk spotted Harvey and the Snowfall star having dinner together at Olivetta in West Hollywood, CA over the weekend. According to the outlet, the pair arrived together at 8:16 p.m. and left at 10:32 p.m. Damson was escorted to the passenger back seat of his Escalade by his personal security. His security then walked back in to escort Lori to the other side of the Cadillac behind the driver’s seat.

The couple then made their way to Catch Steak immediately after leaving Olivetta to join friends for Zack Bia’s birthday. The two waited for all of the photographers to leave before sneaking out of the restaurant at 11:54 p.m.

While fans are already eager to hear more about this new pairing, according to Lori Harvey’s new cover story with ESSENCE for their Black Love issue it seems like we won’t be getting much info from her, just as she hasn’t said much regarding her breakup with Michael B. Jordan.

“Because I’ve been so quiet this whole time, the Internet has created narratives for me,” Harvey told the mag. “People are just taking whatever bits of gossip and rumors that they have, and then creating that as a truth. In reality, the majority of the time it’s so far from the truth. So, it can be tough.” She went on to share a piece of wisdom from her mother: “For those who know and love you, no answer is needed. But for those who don’t, no answer will do.” “That’s where the strong sense of self comes into play,” she continued. “Just understanding and really knowing who I am, and not letting the outside opinions or noise affect me internally.”

“What I would love for people to know is that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out–but I’m trying to figure it out in the public eye,” she told ESSENCE. “That magnifies everything. It magnifies your mistakes. It magnifies the ups and downs of just navigating your life and figuring it out yourself.”

You can read Lori Harvey’s entire ESSENCE cover story here.