So Stunning: Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey & Ciara Attend The 2022 Baby2Baby Gala, Kim Kardashian Receives Giving Tree Award

On Saturday a number of stars stunned on the red carpet at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center and you’ve got to see the pics.

According to the charitable organization, the night “single-handedly raises millions of dollars each year to make Baby2Baby’s work for children living in poverty possible.” Baby2Baby’s efforts have been especially vital during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, baby formula shortage, and natural disasters.

Kim Kardashian Receives The Giving Tree Award

The woman of the night was none other than Kim Kardashian, the 2022 recipient of the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award.

According to PEOPLE, each year, the organization honors “a woman in the public eye who demonstrates her commitment to giving back to children in need globally.” The mom of four has a longstanding track record of raising awareness and raising money for children in need.

“We are extremely proud to recognize Kim Kardashian as this year’s Giving Tree Award honoree. She has been supporting Baby2Baby for nearly a decade, and most importantly stepped up during the height of the pandemic where she made substantial financial contributions and donated millions of dollars worth of clothing and hygiene items to families in their biggest time of need,” Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said in a statement. “She has been supporting Baby2Baby for nearly a decade, and most importantly stepped up during the height of the pandemic where she made substantial financial contributions and donated millions of dollars worth of clothing and hygiene items to families in their biggest time of need,” they continued.

Previous years’ honorees include celebrity moms and philanthropists like Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington, and Vanessa Bryant.

Check out the other celebs who turned heads on the red carpet.

Baby2Baby Red Carpet Looks

When Kelly Rowland walks a carpet she does NOT miss.

The stunning songstress donned a strapless Georges Chakra gown complete with a silver-scaled bodice.

Gorgeous!

Ciara switched it up from her elegant gowns and dresses. The singer 1-2 Stepped out in a black double-breasted jacket with a matching satin tie, leggings, and gloves and posed for pics with Kelly.

Lori Harvey left just a little to the imagination in a hooded sheer backless ensemble from the Off-White SS23 collection.

The skin-tight dress showed off every inch of her curves.

Kim was pretty in pink with a stunning asymmetrical Balenciaga gown hugging every curve.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attended the event to support Kim on her big night. Mother and daughter both rocked black gowns on the red carpet and Cory Gamble was of course mama Kris’ date.

Other stars seen on the scene include Ayesha Curry and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Paul Mitchell, Tiffany & Co., City National Bank, Volvo, and Prada sponsored this year’s gala.

What do YOU think about the glamorous Baby2Baby gala looks?