A M’Baku playing actor’s appearance in a fashion show has the Internet Jabari Tribe tingling. Likewise, Franklin Saint’s scintillating appearance is garnering lust “brick by brick.”

Winston Duke and Damson Idris are just two of the many stars featured in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show and the fellas are soaking skivvies across RihRih’s Internet.

A press release reports that Rihanna’s show streaming exclusively on Prime Video is an homage to self-expression and personal empowerment. Her latest collection features “disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending Xperience for everyBODY.”

That’s not all the show features however, it also features a loungewear-clad Winston Duke casually strolling through Rih’s Fenty forest in a velvet set.

Winston Duke Appears In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Near the beginning of the show, Duke wears a lavender robe and boxers while peering directly into the camera.

The 6-foot-5 actor previously teased his Savage X Fenty appearance and told Jimmy Fallon that his highly-talked-about M’Big M’Baku thighs would be out.

“The legs will be out,” promised Duke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “The legs will be oiled and they’re gonna be out, I will be a Savage Fenty man.”

A Savage Fenty man indeed.

Like Winston Duke, Damson Idris’ appearance in the show is also causing a commotion.

Damson Idris Appears In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

In Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 an open-shirted Damson Idris appears while Missy Elliott’s “Hot Boyz” plays. He’s surrounded by dancers who gyrate around and on top of him. Three in particular slide across his lap while one leans in as though she wants a kiss.

The steamy moment and Damson’s fineness, in general, are setting the Internet ablaze.

Prior to the premiere, Damson said he was thankful to be part of the show and praised the innovation of Rihanna’s brand.

We TOO are thankful, Franklin Damson.

Have YOU watched the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4?

What do YOU think about Winston Duke and Damson Idris’ appearances?