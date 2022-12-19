Bossip Video

Khloe Kardashian has long been thought to be the secret seed of O.J. Simpson and Kris Jenner, at least if you let the internet tell it.

Rumors of this down-low paternity have lingered for years and even to this day people genuinely believe that The Juice got loose in Kris Jenner’s caboose! According to TMZ, Simpson recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast, and during the interview, the topic of Khloe and Kris came up. We would say that O.J. appeared to be telling the truth, but we’ve seen his acting on the silver screen and in the courtroom; well, neither was particularly convincing.

Not only did he deny being Khloe’s pop, but he also essentially called Kris Jenner a basic jawn that he wouldn’t smash because his roster was way out of her league.

“I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was REALLY nice…um…but…I was (laughs) I was dating supermodels (laughs)

Press play down below and see it and hear it for yourself.

O.J. was also close friends with Kris’ late husband Robert Kardashian at the time and suggests that he wouldn’t do that to his buddy. However, in Hollyweird, that kind of stuff happens all the time. Just sayin’…

You think Khloe got some Black in her outside of, well, ya know…