Happy HolEEeEedays! Jacquees Performs Boyz II Men Classic ‘Let It Snow’ While Charles Barkley Gets Pranked On ’Inside The NBA’

Happy HolEEeEedays!

Jacquees is trending after putting his signature spin on Boyz II Men classic ‘Let It Snow’ during last night’s performance on TNT’s ‘Inside The NBA.’

The self-proclaimed King of R&B performed his spirited rendition of the timeless slow jam while Charles Barkley was pranked with snow in another hilarious gag on the popular show co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

This latest televised performance comes months after Jacquees went viral for his now infamous National Anthem performance at a Lakers game where he blessed everyone with his velvety vocal shenanigans.

Say what you want about ‘Quees, he’s booked, busy, and promoting his third studio album Sincerely For You featuring 6LACK, Future, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, John P. Kee, and Tory Lanez.

“This album, Sincerely For You, is really for just all my fans too,” he said in an interview on The Zane Lowe Show. “Of course, I’m pointing at a couple people, but with this, it is for my fans,” he continued. “It’s for everybody that’s been supporting me along the way. I feel like if you been here for me and you helped me get to this level of where I am in my career, then thank you.”

His latest single “Tell Me It’s Over” features LVRN hitmakers Summer Walker and 6LACK on a track that’s sure to catch the attention of music heads yearning for some good R&B.

“It’s a great opportunity, you know what I’m saying? Of course, to work with Summer Walker all the time and 6LACK. It’s just a great record. I feel like this is going to be my next hit,” he said about the buzzy track. “I feel like I got a lot of them on this album, but I definitely feel like this record right here is just special. I feel like it’s one of those Jacquees records that all my fans been waiting for.”