Bossip Video

As Tory Lanez’s felony assault trial continues, the rapper has decided not to testify. Now it’s time for closing arguments.

After almost two weeks of shocking testimonies, many assumed that Lanez would take the stand to defend himself against allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion, but that apparently won’t be happening. According to Rolling Stone, Wednesday was the first time Tory spoke directly to the judge and he declined to take the stand in his own defense. After he declined, the court proceeded to begin closing arguments.

Closing Arguments Begin In Tory Lanez Felony Assualt Trial

As prosecutors began their closing arguments they focused their afternoon arguments on Megan Thee Stallion’s testimony from the previous week.

“This is a case about a guy who shot a girl, people saw it, and then he apologized for it,” Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott told the jury per Rolling Stone, arguing that Lanez fired the weapon over “nothing more than a bruised ego. When Megan insulted his ability as an artist — that’s what set him off that night.” “If you believe Megan, that’s enough,” Bott he added with motional quotes from Megan’s trial testimony projected on a screen. “You know what? Megan did find the courage to come out,” Bott said. “She did find the courage to (say) what the defendant did to her, and after more than two years of this torture, it is finally time for you, members of the jury, to find the defendant guilty.”

Attorney Bott also scoffed at the defense’s inclination that Kelsey Harris shot her former friend.

“She was only thinking about Megan at that time,” Bott said according to Rolling Stone. “I just want to stop here for a second. The defense is asking you to believe that Kelsey Harris shot Megan that night, then was comforting her and (held) Megan’s legs bleeding on her.” He reminded jurors Harris had been drinking heavily in the hours prior. “Are these the actions of a girl who just shot Megan? Within five minutes of the shooting she sends this text message. Is Kelsey some kind of sophisticated criminal mastermind I didn’t know about, where she’s framing the defendant within five minutes?” he asked. “The defense doesn’t make sense.”

During his summation, Lanez’s defense attorney, George Mgdesyan, presented a very different narrative, reports Rolling Stone. Mgdesyan doubled down on his claims that Megan’s ex-best friend Kelsey Harris pulled the trigger in a jealous rage after finding out that Lanez had slept with both of them.

“This was about jealousy … two women that love a man and found out” that Lanez had been unfaithful to them both, the defense attorney Mgdesyan said. “Megan Pete is a liar,” Mgdesyan argued.

Mgdesyan also questioned why the judge allowed Kelsey Harris to invoke her 5th amendment if she was an innocent bystander.

“(And) why not give her transactional immunity?” Mgdesyan asked, “Kelsey was upset her friend was not being loyal,” Mgdesyan argued, saying the text she sent to Megan’s bodyguard five minutes after the shooting was “self-serving.”

Tory’s defense spoke briefly during their closing arguments but will finish this morning. It’s highly possible a verdict will be made before Christmas break.