Making NBA history is all the rage these days as it seems like the new generation of players are breaking long-standing records on a fairly regular basis. Last night, it happened again…Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic showed his entire Slovenian a** last night against the lowly New York Knicks with an all-time great performance in an all-time great comeback win.

The Knicks were on their way to an easy victory with a 9-point lead with 23 seconds left in the game, then Luka happened. Doncic scored 10 points including a near impossible put-back during that time to send the game into overtime.

Doncic would score 10 more points in overtime to end with a 60, 21, 10 triple-double that included two steals. It is the first time ever that a player has scored that many points with that many rebounds in a triple-double. Luka’s performance ties James Harden with the only 60-point triple-doubles in the history of the league. Individual stats aside, the Mavericks 126-121 win makes them the first team to win a game with a 9-point deficient with 35 seconds left in a game. According to ESPN, teams in that situation over the past 20 years have a record of 0-13,884.

Here’s what Luka Doncic had to say for himself after learning that he had scored 60 points.

All the dad bod point gods at LA Fitness will forever hold “recovery beer” near and dear to their guts. Sufficed to say, Luka’s peers and NBA vets were very impressed with his stat line…

Another Kevin had something to say about #77’s game too…

After the game, Luka’s teammates showered him with love (and Sprite) to celebrate his historic game.