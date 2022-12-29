Ever since Lupita Nyong’o revealed that she’s being Wakanda wooed by Hugh Masekela’s son, Twitter’s been in a tizzy.
On Dec. 23, the Black Panther star, 39, shocked followers when she debuted her romance with Selema “Sal” Masekela, 51, on Instagram.
“We just click!” she captioned a video of them in color-coordinated fashionable fits. “@selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.”
The video came shortly after people continuously commented on her “chemistry” with Tenoch Huerta. On December 22 Lupita shared a video of herself dancing with her costar to “Feliz Navidad” and many asserted that the Nakia-playing actress and Namor should be K’uk’ulkan coupled up.
Nyong’o revealed her relationship with Masekela just two days later.
Lupita posted her boo on IG earlier, so the folks wanting her and Namor (Tenoch) to be a thing gotta hang it up 😭
Lool Lupita said you lot were shipping her and Tenoch a bit TOO hard…she had to do a man reveal 😂😂😂
After Lupita made her big relationship reveal, Masekela, who is a sports commentator/ designer/ and TV host, also confirmed the romance with a post, writing;
“Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. #outkickedthecoverage.”
Social media of course lit up with reactions and several people pulled up a 2016 tweet from Masekela asking for advice after being seated behind Nyong’o on a plane.
“Hypothetically speaking of course…let’s say you’re seated behind Lupita Nyong’o on an airplane, what would be your opening line,” Masekela tweeted at the time.
“Anyone comes up with a good opener for me with Lupita Nyong’o, send em,” he added. “Cause I’m really sittin’ right behind her on this flight. #stumped”
This brother was locked in https://t.co/PdrcNieXc8 pic.twitter.com/VEZeqyhhJX
Selema said he wants Lupita … and guess who he got?!?!!! …. OH ARD
Breh asking for tips on shooting his shot at Lupita and it actually working is all the motivation I needed. ‘23 will be my Nick Cannon year. Ladies guard ya DMs!
Over the Christmas holiday, the couple spent time with their families at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village, Wyoming. In tagged photos, they were seen wearing matching holiday pajamas.
This is the first time Lupita’s been confirmed to have a new boo since she dated rapper K’naan in 2014. Throughout her career, however, she’s been adamant about keeping her relationships out of the public eye.
“Privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by,” she told Vogue U.K. in 2019. “Filming is so time-consuming. And intense. With Black Panther, a lot of us were single. On Little Monsters, nobody was single. Everyone, when they’re done with their day’s work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense. When you don’t have that it’s very isolating.”
What do YOU think about Lupita Nyong’o revealing her relationship with Selema Masekela?
See more reactions on the flip.
Lupita just posted her man on IG and they’re wearing matching outfits 😭 pic.twitter.com/FbeuOa5zCN
Lupita and Sal Masekela are a thing? pic.twitter.com/sV1P8H3sXX
Lupita got a man? pic.twitter.com/Ma0IK2wJaO
X-Games Sal Masekela pulled Lupita?!? That’s what’s up! https://t.co/YYg1Br0LsO pic.twitter.com/HnnUHARWpb
Wait, WINTER X GAMES Sal Masekela got Lupita??? pic.twitter.com/AgzdUfyXnl
Now that Lupita has showed us her boo…all the matchmakers of Lupita matching her with all her single cast mates…how far… pic.twitter.com/jQhhEp5zJY
Sal went from X Games to Lupita. First ballot Hall Of Gamer. https://t.co/ggWkyKRHft
Growing up as a 90s kid, I knew Sal Masekela from the X-Games & always thought he was cool af.
Now my man is fully in his bag, as Selema Masekela, and with Lupita.
Absolute King. Salute good brother. pic.twitter.com/IZCUM5QbiN
