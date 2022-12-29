Bossip Video

Serial sperm spreader Nick Cannon is officially a father of 12, welcoming his second child with model Alyssa Scott Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The couple announced the news on Instagram this week, revealing they welcomed their second child together, a girl named Halo Marie Cannon.

Scott marked the occasion by sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just one year after the death of their first son, Zen — who died at 5-months old after a battle with brain cancer.

“December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” she wrote in the caption. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

She continued: “I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

In addition to Zen and Halo, Nick Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell. He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The Wild ‘n Out creator also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.