Nick Cannon will soon be a father of 12, and the latest woman to carry one of his children couldn’t be more excited.

Alyssa Scott, 29, recently posted a mirror selfie showcasing her burgeoning baby bump. As previously reported she’s expecting her second child with the Wild N’ Out host, Cannon’s 12th.

“Another bumpin selfie,” the model captioned the pic. “Baby is comfy in there … me not so much.”

She also shared a throwback pic of herself and Cannon from their previous pregnancy.

Scott’s recent post comes after she shared maternity pics with her 277K followers that featured Cannon cradling her bump.

“The next time I post, he or she will be here,” she wrote on Instagram noting that she’s in the final days of her pregnancy. “Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. I’m a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have.”

This will be the second child born to Scott and Cannon. The two welcomed a son, Zen Scott Cannon, in June 2021 before he tragically passed away in December 2021 from brain cancer. Scott also has a daughter, Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship.

Alyssa Scott’s Child Will Be Nick Cannon’s 12th

Alyssa’s child will be born just weeks after the birth of Abby De La Rosa’s third child with Cannon.

As previously reported De La Rosa welcomed her daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with the host on Nov. 11.

Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, six weeks, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell.

His oldest children are his 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan whom he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a son, Legendary Love, three months, with model Bre Tiesi

and he welcomed his daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

What do YOU think about Alyssa Scott preparing to welcome her second child with Nick Cannon, his 12th?