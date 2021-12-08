Bossip Video

First-time mother Alyssa Scott has broken her silence — not with words — but with a heartwarming tribute to the late baby boy she shares with Nick Cannon, Zen Scott Cannon.

In case you missed the sad news, a somber Nick Cannon, 41, announced Tuesday on his daytime show that his 5-month-old son, Zen, recently died of brain cancer. As he shared the heartbreaking news on live television about Zen, Cannon called Scott the “strongest woman I’ve ever seen” as he described what the couple had to go through with their baby boy.

“Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom.”

Alyssa Scott took to her Instagram Story to share several unseen moments she spent with Zen. The tribute included a video of the baby laying down and looking up, making cooing sounds after mom Alyssa asks him to say, “Hi to daddy.” In another story, Alyssa shared a photo of the infant peacefully sleeping and he appears to be smiling.

Nick revealed he spent as much time as he could with Zen before he passed away after his family discovered Zen was battling Hydrocephalus. According to the Mayo Clinic, Hydrocephalus “is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.”

Cannon and Scott welcomed Zen, Cannon’s seventh child, back in June.