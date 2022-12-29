Bossip Video

Thirty-three-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark who was arrested in connection with the murder of Takeoff has had his bond reduced and could soon be released. As previously reported, Clark was arrested after police found his DNA on a wine bottle left at the scene of the crime. Police alleged that he was seen firing a gun and later was reportedly in possession of cash and an expedited passport. Since his arrest, his lawyers fought to have his bond reduced, and now his legal team is fighting to have the amount lowered once again.

Suspect In Takeoff’s Murder Asks Judge To Reduce $1M Bond To $300K

According to ABC 13, Patrick Xavier Clark could be out of jail soon if his attorneys complete a few more requests from Judge Josh Hill. Clark is attempting to get his bail reduced from $2 million to around $300,000. A judge granted his request to reduce the amount during his last appearance but the defense said it was still too high.

Clark’s attorney said the suspect’s family is willing to put up their Houston-area home as collateral in order to bond him out of jail. In addition, the whole family will co-sign a bond issued by a bondsman if lowered, which Mark Metze, a bail bondsman, said the family has already taken care of.

Prosecutors are concerned Clark is trying to finesse with his financial assets and has more money than he claims. Reportedly he was recorded on a jail call claiming the original bond for $2 million was “doable.”