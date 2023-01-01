Bossip Video

There’s sad news to report out of Memphis concerning an iconic member of a prolific southern rap group.

Gangsta Boo of Three Six Mafia fame has passed away at 43. The news was confirmed by Fox 13 Memphis which cited multiple sources and noted that she was found dead at approximately 4 p.m.

A cause of death has not been released.

Her passing was also seemingly confirmed by DJ Paul who shared a photo of her without a caption.

In the comments, several celebs paid tribute to the rapper.

“MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO, REST WELL QUENN 🙏🏽,” wrote Lil Jon. “Mannnn,” wrote 2 Chainz with a tear emoji.

Fellow Memphian GloRilla told her followers that she’s especially hurt by the news of Boo’s passing and shared 2021 DMs of the rapper reaching out to her.

“I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was😢she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up 💯,” wrote GloRilla. “A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo 🙏🏼”

“Queen of Memphis FOREVER,” she captioned another post.

On Twitter, fans are sharing memories and their favorite clips of the Memphis legend.

Gangsta Boo, real name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, rose to fame as one of the founding members of Three Six and released several solo albums and mixtapes including Enquiring Minds,

Both Worlds *69, Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera and Underground Cassette Tape Music 2. She collaborated with the likes of Lil Jon Gucci Mane, Outkast, The Game, and Run the Jewels.

She made recent headlines when she spoke highly of fellow rapper Latto who paid homage to her…

and sampled her Three Six Mafia track “FTCU” for a remake featuring GloRilla.





Upon hearing the news of Gangsta Boo’s death, Latto tweeted broken heart emojis.

This story is still developing…

R.I.P. Gangsta Boo.