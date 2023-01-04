Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram

Whew, SZA THICK.

SZA is hotter than she’s ever been with a #1 album and quite possibly the BEST BBL in the game that she showed off in a viral Instagram post currently trending across social media.

SZA is a goddess ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZHyMElaEYv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 4, 2023

This comes just weeks after the “Good Days” singer admitted to getting the wildly popular BBL procedure on the title track of her chart-topping new album SOS.

“So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not.”

TDE’s fist lady reiterated her romp was rounder due to surgery on the song “Conceited,” singing: “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

Fans applauded her honesty and the cake sorcery of the surgeon who performed her procedure.

Sza got the best bbl in the world. pic.twitter.com/RL7nDOuzcu — Sapphic Slayicia Fox 👄💋💄 (@slayicia) December 10, 2022

The 33-year-old star previously opened up about her struggles with body image, particularly being insecure about having “no booty.”

In the song “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” she sings: “I know you’d rather be laid up with a big booty/Prolly hella positive ’cause she got a big booty/I know I’d rather be paid up/You know I’m sensitive ’bout having no booty, having no body, only you buddy.”

“I don’t feel guilty about it. I just got my body done ain’t no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion and coulda did without it” pic.twitter.com/koyOZQvg2B — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) December 9, 2022

In a petty plot twist, some fans now suspect that SZA was on crutches at the Grammys because of the surgery and not a foot injury as she previously claimed.

im never gonna forget when sza fake walked in crutches when really shorty just went and got a bbl — KAMBZ (@kaambz) January 4, 2023

At the time, many questioned why she was on crutches while wearing heels during the star-studded show.

Lady Gaga helping SZA get on stage while Doja Cat is running back from the restroom to accept the Grammy pic.twitter.com/vEIKcfAbld — Gaga Daily 🃏 (@gagadaily) April 4, 2022

SZA later revealed that she needed the crutches because she “fell out of bed” before the show, PEOPLE reported.

“It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before,” she explained in the Grammys press room. “But I definitely- that’s the way it goes. Like everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random but it just adds to the energy and I’m just grateful.” SZA ON CRUTCHES BUT STILL WEARING STILETTOS????? WHY DOES SHE LIE? — charcuterie (@chareeuh) April 4, 2022 Whether she lied about the reason for the crutches, we may never know, but it’s clear that she knows how to get the people going. She wasn’t lying guys 😭 pic.twitter.com/vgNzjlK1tW — April’s Finest 💕 (@MakeedaRoberts) April 4, 2022 Do you think SZA has the best BBL in the game? If not her, then who? Tell us down below and enjoy the Twitter hysteria over her colossal Ctrl cakes on the flip.

That SZA bbl is a top tier pic.twitter.com/1PmqA3A78y — Snack Panther 🔱🧸 (@OptimusGrind__) January 4, 2023

When I bump into SZA’s BBL surgeon pic.twitter.com/NZAmtzvaBr — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) January 4, 2023

Jesus Darmiqious Christ https://t.co/HzzxgDULGT — Sesame Chiccen (@Loccdawggg) January 2, 2023