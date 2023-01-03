Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

We need more chapters!

Black Twitter is still buzzing over The Best Man: The Final Chapters that trended for weeks after its premiere that sparked hilarious commentary while pleasing fans of the beloved film franchise-turned-limited series.

Based on the classic films written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the Peacock series follows Harper (Taye Diggs), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Quentin (Harold Perrineau), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Candace (Regina Hall), and Murch (Terrence Howard) into the next phases of their lives and careers.

With the long-awaited final chapter proving to be a smash hit, it’s only right that we get an extended series of chapters despite the cast speaking on their final reunion in the featurette below:

“We’ve told the story and it feels like there’s other stories to tell,” said Lee in an interview with Today. “At this point, I think these actors have done, and admired, these characters really well and they have other stories to tell. I have other stories to tell.” “I closed the books,” added Lee, basically shutting down any chance of new chapters (for now). “We don’t have any other story to tell, at least I don’t.”

Hopefully, the outpouring of love from the fans can persuade him to continue the relatable stories of our fave messy friend group.

“It’s a love letter to the fans,” he said. “Hopefully they will feel like they spent time with old friends.”

