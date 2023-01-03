Funniest Tweets From 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters'
Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’
Black Twitter is still buzzing over The Best Man: The Final Chapters that trended for weeks after its premiere that sparked hilarious commentary while pleasing fans of the beloved film franchise-turned-limited series.
Based on the classic films written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the Peacock series follows Harper (Taye Diggs), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Quentin (Harold Perrineau), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Candace (Regina Hall), and Murch (Terrence Howard) into the next phases of their lives and careers.
With the long-awaited final chapter proving to be a smash hit, it’s only right that we get an extended series of chapters despite the cast speaking on their final reunion in the featurette below:
“We’ve told the story and it feels like there’s other stories to tell,” said Lee in an interview with Today. “At this point, I think these actors have done, and admired, these characters really well and they have other stories to tell. I have other stories to tell.”
“I closed the books,” added Lee, basically shutting down any chance of new chapters (for now). “We don’t have any other story to tell, at least I don’t.”
Hopefully, the outpouring of love from the fans can persuade him to continue the relatable stories of our fave messy friend group.
“It’s a love letter to the fans,” he said. “Hopefully they will feel like they spent time with old friends.”
What’s your fave moment from the series? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets from The Best Man: The Final Chapters on the flip.
Whoever did this to Regina Hall will pay for their crimes! 🤬😡 #TheBestManFinalChapters pic.twitter.com/jKhdh0XRt6
— KneeKnee Targaryen 🐉 (@GrouchyB4Coffee) December 26, 2022
when harper called robyn a fake african kunta kinte #TheBestManFinalChapters pic.twitter.com/cOxJTBB8Wp
— k. (@okay_kaee) December 25, 2022
Terry Silver the finest black actor they could find for Nia Long? I’m outraged.
— Watch #AskJenn (@JENNontheRocks_) December 27, 2022
All Regina Hall has done is love us, make us laugh, give us great movies, and slays looks. She deserved better than these wigs. #TheBestManFinalChapters
— Bärí A. Williams, Esq. (@BariAWilliams) December 22, 2022
Soooo Jordan’s only two options were either TERRY SILVER or loneliness???? #TheBestManTheFinalChapters
— BE LIKE TAYLOR💋 (@beyliketaylor) December 31, 2022
They got Regina’s wigs from a toy store. They aren’t even hair store brand. Who is responsible?#TheBestManFinalChapters
— Tasha Mack (@NiqueG_22) December 24, 2022
They chose Terry Silver for Nia Long😭. Idris, Michael Ealy, Boris was busy?
— Sydney Anderson (@Sydneyinsports) December 29, 2022
Y’all stayed on Tyler Perry for the wigs he used, but there is definitely a discussion needed, for the wigs Regina Hall wore in the Best Man Final Chapters. Baby we KNOW budget wasn’t a problem, so why y’all have my girl with struggle wigs?? pic.twitter.com/Kdq831kJxd
— Nikki Parker (@theycallmegege) December 30, 2022
I cannot believe we ran out of this type of fine before I was of age. It makes me sick to my stomach 😭 https://t.co/cTYYXosdok
— a Ginger gettin that Bread 🎄 (@shes_rADIAnt) December 27, 2022
me watching #TheBestManFinalChapters pic.twitter.com/3AHUhkvfvm
— miss mamas (@jsmn1_) December 25, 2022
the fact that Terry Silver keeps getting cast as a “love interest” is beyond me. because ????
— ♀ (@MakeupJunkie_AC) December 27, 2022
