Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Dating Angela Simmons
Love At First DM: Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Pulling Angela Simmons
Manifest the love of your life today!
Yo Gotti prayed for times like this pic.twitter.com/zifLyb9x4l
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 1, 2023
Social media is ABLAZE over Yo Gotti manifesting the girl of his dreams SIX YEARS after professing his love for her on smash hit single ‘Down In The DM.”
On the classic track, he rapped: “I love the ’Gram, I love the ’Gram (I love the ’Gram)/I’m addicted to it, I know I am (I know I am)/And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (#goals).”
Fast-forward to New Year’s Eve where Angela Simmons stunned alongside Gotti who matched her fly in an all-black velvet suit and icy jewelry while holding a bottle of champagne in one photo and an umbrella for Angela in another.
Simmons went on to post another picture from the same photoshoot, celebrating the new year while pouring that bottle of champagne in the back of the Rolls Royce.
Yo Gotti wasted no time letting everyone know he was fine being patient to get the girl of his dreams.
“Ain loss a crush since High School,” he wrote, posting a behind-the-scenes video of their photoshoot.
This came three years after Gotti appeared on The Real and hail mary’d another shot at Simmons in a feel-good clip where he can seen blushing while surrounded by heart effects.
Even after dropping a song mentioning her Yo Gotti went on The Real and shot his shot again at Angela Simmons in 2016 pic.twitter.com/B9foHora1A
— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) January 1, 2023
Would you chase your crush for six years? If not, why? Do you think Angela and Gotti will get married? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Yo Gotti FINALLY pulling Angela on the flip.
Yo gotti and Angela Simmons pic.twitter.com/FGlLt1RlyQ
— Imani (@jarellf) January 1, 2023
The funniest thing about this video of #Yogotti and #AngelaSimmons is that Yo Gotti looks like he’s in disbelief too.
“Damn nigga, I really did this shit.”😭 pic.twitter.com/cKTEPRhzJI
— Maju/Marcel (@JeMappellePapi) January 1, 2023
Yo Gotti when Angela Simmons finally replied with “pull up” pic.twitter.com/kzT1FwDG98
— ً (@Jeezy318_) January 2, 2023
Yo Gotti’s prayer >>>> Ciara’s prayer
— Pastor Troy Aikman (@Kyla_Lacey) January 1, 2023
Yo Gotti to all the people who are learning that him and Angela Simmons are together
pic.twitter.com/HbsZMvQihj https://t.co/Lk0TJkLnfy
— I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) January 1, 2023
Angela Simmons dating Yo Gotti…
— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) January 1, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Watching Yo Gotti grow a full beard, beat the Dolph allegations and finally bag Angela Simmons pic.twitter.com/nVEI1hNHsi
— Captain Kam (@Space_Ghostin) January 1, 2023
Some folk are acting like Angela Simmons is lucky that someone like Yo Gotti eventually locked her down.
He has 6 kids and two ex wives.
She's taking a risk too.
— Solange Knowles right hook 👊🏾 (@Hazel_ieye) January 1, 2023
If yo gotti can manifest Angela Simmons . I’m manifesting my wildest dreams cause wtf
— University Playmate ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ (@kaebutterbaby) January 1, 2023
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.