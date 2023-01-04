Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Dating Angela Simmons

Love At First DM: Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Pulling Angela Simmons

Social media is ABLAZE over Yo Gotti manifesting the girl of his dreams SIX YEARS after professing his love for her on smash hit single ‘Down In The DM.”

On the classic track, he rapped: “I love the ’Gram, I love the ’Gram (I love the ’Gram)/I’m addicted to it, I know I am (I know I am)/And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (#goals).

Fast-forward to New Year’s Eve where Angela Simmons stunned alongside Gotti who matched her fly in an all-black velvet suit and icy jewelry while holding a bottle of champagne in one photo and an umbrella for Angela in another.

Simmons went on to post another picture from the same photoshoot, celebrating the new year while pouring that bottle of champagne in the back of the Rolls Royce.

Yo Gotti wasted no time letting everyone know he was fine being patient to get the girl of his dreams.

“Ain loss a crush since High School,” he wrote, posting a behind-the-scenes video of their photoshoot.

This came three years after Gotti appeared on The Real and hail mary’d another shot at Simmons in a feel-good clip where he can seen blushing while surrounded by heart effects.

Would you chase your crush for six years? If not, why? Do you think Angela and Gotti will get married? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Yo Gotti FINALLY pulling Angela on the flip.

