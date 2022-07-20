Good Googly: Angela Simmons Details Her Self Love Journey After Her Plant-Based #BuiltNotBought Baaaaaawdy Goes Viral

Angela Simmons recently served legs, hips, and baaaawdy at the Versace Mansion for Miami Swim Week and she’s thanking fans for the positive reactions.

The “built not bought” hottie took to Instagram in a bright green, string bikini, and cover-up with the caption; “Raw no edit . REAL bodies matter and thick thighs save lives lol.”

The swimsuit perfectly highlighted her natural curves and was high-cut to give a peekaboo at her voluptuous vegan-grown glutes.

The photo, a still shot from the Matte Collection fashion show features the 34-year-old momma of one shimmying her way down the catwalk in the latest from Matte Collection’s latest line. Simmons, who’s very open about her vegetarian turned vegan diet, has been the subject of chatter for days and social media’s been eating up the unfiltered and unedited photos.

Angela Simmons Thanks Fans For The Overwhelmingly Positive Response, Speaks On Body Positivity

“I want to thank you guys sincerely for all of the love and support, I walked the runway for swim week and I just felt like it was important to put up that raw, unedited pic of myself, which I’m big on anyway but I’m excited,” Simmons said addressing her supporters by way of her Instagram stories. “There are so many women who are ready to put on their two-piece and flaunt their real bodies, shout out to yall”

On Tuesday she also went Live and further stressed the importance of body positivity.

“I was such a young woman and I thought being 80 pounds was big and I really had issues growing up about it,” said Simmons on her IG Live. “I made the shifts, I made the changes. People like ‘you can’ be vegan because you thick.’ Well, I’m vegan! I love my body.” “It’s not about a trend, your body’s not a trend, it’s a temple,” she added while encouraging fans to love themselves as is.

The star also teased her forthcoming website ILoveThisBod.com

Fans React To Angela Simmons’ Unedited Pics

Beyonce’s bestie and cousin Angie Beyincé was one of the first commenters under Angela Simmons’ post and she praised her bravery.

“I think it’s so amazing and so inspiring for you to show real bodies, in real life, in real time. It’s bold & it’s brave! You are beautiful and what you’re doing is beautiful for so many girls & women. 🥰”

Other celebrities like actresses Gabrielle Union and Taraji P Henson commented “beautiful” while hundreds of verified accounts left hearts and fire emojis in support.

Twitter was more of a mixed bag of opinions as some praised Simmons’ curves, and other folks questioned Angela’s “sex-appeal” or alleged lack thereof.

Most people however tweeted in support of the shoe designer and Hip-Hop legacy heiress.

Other Influencers Were Mixing It Up At The Miami Matte Collection Swim Show

Despite Ms. Simmons being the standout, she was joined in the show by influencer/ G-Herbo’s bab’s Ari Fletcher and City Girl JT.

JT’s gorgeous melanin radiated in a Fuschia and burnt orange thong one piece…

and Ari kept her copious cakes covered in pink and orange pattern printed pants and triangle top.

They were also joined by comedienne Pretty Vee who looked stunning in green.

Looking GOOD, ladies!

After seeing these ladies slay in Matte Collection which swimsuits are you copping?