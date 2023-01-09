Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From 'BMF' Season 2 Premiere
You Can’t Stop The Rainnn: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere
You can stop the rain!
(*spoilers ahead*)
BMF is BACK with Season 2 that started with buzzy twists and some very loose lips in a deliciously devious season premiere that sent fans into a frenzy.
LMFAOOOOOOOOO this nigga Meech is unreal #BMF pic.twitter.com/8xXSd93tFP
— 🎹 (@LuckiiSonoda) January 6, 2023
There was the shocking reveal that Lamar is still alive, Meech stepping into his mini-kingpin era, Charles struggling with bedroom blues, and Terry chasing the married Markeisha played by La La Anthony who we’re sure will complicate things down the line.
With ruthless detectives on his trail, Lamar alive, Terry out of the game (for now), and a rat on his team, we can’t wait to see how Meech comes out on top in the episodes ahead.
Inspired by true Legends, BMF continues to humanize the choices of the Flenory brothers and their pursuit of the American Dream.
Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, Season 2 delves deeper into the brothers’ complex familial relationships with their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White) who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg).
Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the brothers must weigh their options or risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their businesses.
Meech sounded just like his daddy while he was giving that BMF speech 😂 #BMF pic.twitter.com/RNOKFRHFc1
— Housatlantavegas (@_dreadadon) January 7, 2023
Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Mo’Nique)–a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles in their battle for every inch of territory.
What’s your moment of the premiere? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the Season 2 premiere on the flip.
LAMAR???? #bmf pic.twitter.com/c2RQCiVoMm
— m. (@FENTYSKI) January 6, 2023
this nigga need to mind his business before somebody call Helen up there to Detroit 😭 #bmf pic.twitter.com/XfqmmEuxNW
— Rumi🕸 (@FreeRumii) January 7, 2023
Lamar really said #BMF #bmf pic.twitter.com/LR6QIrXrfM
— 𝓑𝓲𝓰 𝓜𝓪𝓶𝓪 🍑💦 (@partywithdesto) January 6, 2023
Everybody looking at that scene with Meech dad tryna get some play #BMF pic.twitter.com/Q6aQsgZXBi
— Soul (@Soul_Brother13) January 6, 2023
#BMf Lamar said: pic.twitter.com/fLk6B60omJ
— Ron Jenkins (@greatonegoat) January 6, 2023
This how Terry was laid up in the bed thinking of LaLa with his baby mama right beside him😭 #BMF #BMFSTARZ pic.twitter.com/idc1cJaW61
— THIRD BORN STAN ACCT 🚀 (@JOURNEYDUPREE) January 7, 2023
Can’t even trust a dude with one eye.. Terry got the bad eye on his baby mama & the good eye on Lala. 😒 #BMF pic.twitter.com/jdmUVix1vS
— ʙɪɢ ғʀᴇᴇᴅᴀ ᴊ ʙʟɪɢᴇ (@Fashion_Flexxin) January 7, 2023
Charles be treatin Meech like Voldemort dawg 😭 just hearing his name ruined that man entire night #BMF pic.twitter.com/0vXs0wBPAt
— 🎹 (@LuckiiSonoda) January 7, 2023
Meech dad was wylin trying get some cheeks knowing that woman had to be at Wendy’s in 3 hours #BMF
— C (@cs23back) January 8, 2023
Nicole mood at the dinner table when Lucille ask her to say grace:
#BMF pic.twitter.com/X19TjIK3cU
— HEATED😮💨🔥 (@pipeitd0wn) January 6, 2023
When Meech opened up the box and saw Big L's lips had been cut off her face….#BMF #BMFSTARZ pic.twitter.com/vEJC6AjojS
— Kid Denzel (@Sean10628879) January 6, 2023
