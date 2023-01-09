You Can’t Stop The Rainnn: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere

You can stop the rain!

(*spoilers ahead*)

BMF is BACK with Season 2 that started with buzzy twists and some very loose lips in a deliciously devious season premiere that sent fans into a frenzy.

There was the shocking reveal that Lamar is still alive, Meech stepping into his mini-kingpin era, Charles struggling with bedroom blues, and Terry chasing the married Markeisha played by La La Anthony who we’re sure will complicate things down the line.

With ruthless detectives on his trail, Lamar alive, Terry out of the game (for now), and a rat on his team, we can’t wait to see how Meech comes out on top in the episodes ahead.

Inspired by true Legends, BMF continues to humanize the choices of the Flenory brothers and their pursuit of the American Dream.

Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, Season 2 delves deeper into the brothers’ complex familial relationships with their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White) who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg).

Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the brothers must weigh their options or risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their businesses.

Meech sounded just like his daddy while he was giving that BMF speech 😂 #BMF pic.twitter.com/RNOKFRHFc1 — Housatlantavegas (@_dreadadon) January 7, 2023

Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Mo’Nique)–a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles in their battle for every inch of territory.

What’s your moment of the premiere? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the Season 2 premiere on the flip.