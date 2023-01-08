Mario, Kelly Rowland, Yung Miami & More Shine At Star-Powered ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere In LA

BMF is BACK

The stars were out at the ‘BMF’ Season 2 premiere event in LA that brought out Tank, Mario, Omarion, 2 Chainz, Kelly Rowland, G Herbo, Cordae, D Smoke, Hit Boy, Tee Grizzly, YK Osiris, Lance Gross, Eric Bellinger, and O’Ryan along with Powerverse stars Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey, Isaac Keys, and Kris Lofton.

Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was all smiles alongside the cast including Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight (and her adorable son Kashton), Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence, Serayah, and new additions Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and La La Anthony.

Peep all of the pics from the carpet and afterparty below:

Inspired by true Legends, season two of “BMF” continues to humanize the choices of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee”–and their pursuit of the American Dream.

Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the hit series delves deeper into the brothers’ complex familial relationships with their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White) who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg).

Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the brothers must weigh their options or risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their businesses.

Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Mo’Nique)–a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles in their battle for every inch of territory.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

BMF Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Starz.