Forever That Doll: ‘M3GAN’ Slayyys Box Office With $30 Million Opening Weekend

Forever that doll!

Everyone’s buzzing over M3GAN which slayyyed the box office with a $30 million opening weekend as the biggest debut for an original film since Jordan Peele‘s Nope.

The bonkers Horror smash exploded onto social media with a hilariously chaotic marketing campaign featuring M3GAN–the murderous doll at the center of the mayhem–doing TikTok dances in a now iconic scene that trended for weeks.

Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent.

Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), from a screenplay by Akela Cooper–a super talented Black creative whose star is rising in Hollywood.

“When I was writing M3GAN, did I think that there were going to be dancing M3GANs at the premiere at the Chinese Theatre? No! she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. I was in my own little world thinking, ‘What’s her personality? How is she going to kill people?’ Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be here.”

The film also stars Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN is now playing (and trending) everywhere!