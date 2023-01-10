Bossip Video

The University of Georgia Bulldogs are the College Football Playoff National Champions!

The dawgs took their talents to Los Angeles and gave their opponent TCU the type of a** whoopin’ that little kids get when they have spilled red kool-aid on their momma’s white carpet. When the clock hit zero, the Dawgs were back-to-back champs after delivering a 65-7 victory to their fans in attendance and back in Athens, Georgia.

There was a WHOLE lot of red and black in the building at SoFi Stadium and we can only imagine what the streets of L.A. looked like with all the southern hospitality celebrating that was going on last night.

Georgia scored the first touchdown and field goal early in the first quarter to secure a 10-0 lead before TCU got on the board with a touchdown of their own. That was about as close as the game got. Head coach Kirby Smart said prior to the game that he expected his players to “hunt” and be “aggressive” and they followed his instruction to a T.

Big congrats to UGA on their win. The victory parade is going to be crazy!