‘House Party’ Director Calmatic Talks Shooting ‘Old Town Road’ Video And ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot

The latest iteration of House Party arrives in theaters this week and after attending an early preview screening we are truly excited for everyone to check it out.

‘House Party’ Director Calmatic Talks Winning A Grammy And ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

The 2023 version of House Party was directed by L.A. native Calmatic, who is known for his work with Kendrick Lamar as well as his Grammy Award-winning music video for Lil Nas X’s hit record “Old Town Road.” The acclaimed shooter sat down with one of our faves, DJ Hed for an interview with Home Grown Radio where he talked about how his parents were initially hesitant about his directorial dreams. Check out a clip below:

Play

If the name Calmatic is new to you, it’s worth mentioning that he hadn’t directed a feature when he took his initial meeting. We’re glad that LeBron James and the good folks at SpringHill Entertainment took a chance on him because he really did his thing.

Check out what he had to say about shooting his shot to get the gig:

Play

Interestingly enough, Calmatic is also directing another 90’s reboot White Men Can’t Jump, which stars none other than Jack Harlow. We know folks are super excited about that film as well so we wanted to let you hear what Calmatic had to say about it as well:

Play

It’s really incredible watching people who are passionate about their craft talk about their work. We were really riveted by this interview and can’t wait to see what’s next for Calmatic.

Make sure you check out House Party in theatres January 13.