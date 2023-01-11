Funniest, Wildest & Booziest Moments From The 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes were a HOOT

not Jennifer Coolidge saying “the Oscar goes to…” at THE GOLDEN GLOBES 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FaN3SxvYvk — Mehmet Witch ᱬ (@WeBeenCroft) January 11, 2023

A year after being exposed for sketchy practices, the Golden Globes returned with Jarrod Carmichael as host in a hilariously unserious spectacle with some our fave celebs cuttin’ up on live TV.

Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Qdaeod8a4M — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023

There was booze, edibles, and several viral moments during the star-studded show that somehow got RIHANNA to show up.

#GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael tells Rihanna to “take all the time you want on that album.” pic.twitter.com/KhfaEvhQ6o — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) January 11, 2023

Nominated for Best Original Song for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ballad, “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna stunned in a custom Schiaparelli look designed by Daniel Roseberry.

The black strapless gown featured an oversized cape detail at the back and a sweeping train. To accessorize, the makeup mogul wore some stunning Cartier earrings and 18-karat white gold and diamond choker.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/n3g6pHUxI9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 11, 2023

Other stunners at the show included Niecy Nash in a plum-colored Dolce & Gabbana gown, Viola Davis shining brightly in Jason Wu, and Angela Bassett turning heads in a curve-caressing Pamella Roland dress.

During her acceptance speech as the first Marvel actor to win a major award, the legend reflected on making the film and paid homage to Chadwick Boseman.

#BlackPanther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett honors Chadwick Boseman during her #GoldenGlobes2023 acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/PbX0DMHe1N — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

“I stand here grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press [Assoc.] for giving me this honor along with Wakanda Forever,” said Bassett. “We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. And we will be surrounding each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. “And to the Marvel fans,” she concluded, “thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us.”

