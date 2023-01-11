Bossip Video

As he navigates his divorce from his longtime partner and now-estranged-wife Crystal Smith, Ne-Yo is reportedly expecting another baby and sharing the first photos of the child he welcomed outside of his marriage.

On Tuesday, he shared photos of his kids, including his youngest son who was born in 2021.

“I am blessed. Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all,” wrote Ne-Yo.

The InstaStory comes amid rumors that he has another bundle of joy on the way.

According to reports from AceShowbiz, the R&B singer and a woman named Sade–the mother of his youngest child which was conceived during his marriage to Crystal Smith–are expecting another child amid his divorce.

Back in September, The Neighborhood Talk posted a video of Sade to Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump. In the video, the influencer wore a mini black bodysuit as she cradled her pregnant belly and moved her body from left to right as she showed off her tummy.

Since then, Sade has been posting a lot of pictures to her Instagram page that show her with a flat stomach, making her followers question if she was actually pregnant–or if that was an old video. But, more recently, she started posting snaps with her baby bump on full display, confirming that she is, indeed, pregnant once again.

News of Sade’s pregnancy comes after it was revealed that Ne-Yo requested a judge to place a gag order on Crystal and refused to pay her spousal support. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the “So Sick” singer accused Smith of causing his career great harm by badmouthing him in the media and online.

Ne-Yo insists that Crystal has cost him $400,000 in deals due to the cheating claims, stating: “To date, [Ne-Yo] has lost approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project.”

He further asked to be granted joint physical custody of their three children together, Shaffer, Roman and Isabella, noting that “this is an emergency matter” since he uses his income to support his minor children.

Ne-Yo, who agreed that his marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” said he should pay child support but objected to the idea of spousal support. In his motion, the music producer said he is indeed an “active and loving Father to his children.”

On July 30, 2022, Crystal Renay, announced in a blistering post that she would be divorcing the singer after eight years of marriage calling it “eight years of deception.” The news came just months after the couple had a second wedding ceremony in April and two years after Ne-Yo filed for divorce in 2020 before ultimately calling it off.