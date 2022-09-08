Bossip Video

Crystal Smith is opening up about the end of her marriage to Ne-Yo, and sharing why she felt like she had no choice but to leave.

News broke this week via RadarOnline that Ne-Yo is demanding joint physical custody of the 3 children he shares with his Smith amid their divorce battle. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the singer agreed that his marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

“I will say, when you’re in a relationship you love someone and you think your relationship is this [one] way,” Smith told Carlos King. “We had a great relationship, energy, everything—when I found out that wasn’t the case, for me I’m never gonna be in a relationship where I’m not being respected.” She continued, “I’m not gonna say he disrespected me in my face because that’s ain’t never happen but people sometimes when they go outside of the house they live a different life. And once I found out about that different life, for me the only choice and the option was to leave. I wish him the best but theres’s certain things for me, once you cross that line I’m not gonna accept.” “The only reason why I put that post up—and honestly I regretted it because I don’t talk about my personal business, but it was more for accountability,” Smith explained. “For me because I did that it was show him that i’m really serious and for me, to be like–I put this up, I put my business out there so I can’t be dumb and fall back into a trap or back into the same pattern.”

Crystal added that she wants to show women that they deserve to be treated the right way whether it’s “in your face or behind your back.”