‘Love After Lockup’: Derek’s Shady Sister Sends A Text That Has Monique HEATED

On Friday’s new episode of Love After Lockup Derek’s family drama doesn’t seem to be over for him and Monique.

We’re just a day away from a brand-new episode of Love After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Derek and Monique head to the gym for some quality time. Before they even get started she gets a text from his sister that gets her ticked off.

Check out the clip below:

Play

We know Monique wants Derek to stand up to his sister but we actually feel like he handled the situation perfectly. It’s actually really mature of him to stay calm and collected when the women in his life are committed to being upset. What did you think about Monique pushing to move to Cleveland with him? Do you think he’ll be faithful if they continue their romance long distance? Do you think Monique is serious about starting her weight loss journey?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Monique and Derek are put in danger when a mysterious car chase ensues. Skylar expects the worse when Nathan goes missing.

A brand new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday, January 13 at 9pm EST on WeTV

Will you be watching?