‘Sharper’: Billionaires And Cons Collide In Scandalous Saga Of Seduction And Scammery [Trailer]

How do billionaires and their heirs find love? That’s one of the key questions we had after watching the trailer for Sharper.

Julianne Moore, Sebastian Sam And John Lithgow Star In ‘Sharper’

Starring Julianne Moore, “Sharper” unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems. Characters compete for riches and power in a high-stakes game of ambition, greed, lust, and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.

It’s probably best if you check out the trailer below:

Whew… Looks like a whole love of mindf***ing going on! Does anybody feel bad for Justice Smith already?

“Sharper” is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow. The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.

If we’re being honest, we can’t tell exactly what happens in ‘Sharper.’ To be fair though, based on the description clearly it’s the mystery that’s going to keep everyone watching. We’re excited to check it out — Julianne Moore and John Lithgow typically don’t miss.

Something about this is giving Succession on steroids!