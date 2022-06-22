Bossip Video

Fan-favorite relationship dramedy, “For the Love of Jason”, has a new episode airing on ALLBLK and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported the sophomore season from creator and lead cast member Trell Woodberry is underway and there’s lots to unpack from impending births to navigating new relationships. Jason’s facing the obstacles of becoming an entrepreneur, building a co-parenting relationship with his ex, Carmen (Kalilah Harris, Greyson Family Christmas, Being Mary Jane), and navigating his already complicated dating situation… all with a child on the way.

“For The Love Of Jason” Exclusive Clip

On a new episode of “For The Love Of Jason” streaming Thursday, June 23 on ALLBLK, Jason and his friend Erick are having a BIG disagreement and it’s all because of Jason’s BIG mouth. Apparently, Erick’s wife Lisa has a sneaking suspicion that he’s having an affair and it’s all Jason’s fault.

“You f***d up my marriage!” says Erick while Jason tries to plead his case. “You weren’t supposed to say anything but you wouldn’t know. That’s why you can’t even handle being in a stable relationship!”

The harsh criticism clearly pisses off Jason and the two friends take cheap shots at each other.

“This coming from a man who can’ take care of his own wife? Your father-in-law had to buy your house!” retorts Jason.

Unfortunately, it looks like Erick might have won this round because he brings up Jason’s big baby news.

“You done got a girl pregnant while still being in a whole ass relationship with another chick,” says Eric.”You know, what? You’re just jealous about what me and Lisa have going on. N***a, what’s wrong with you? You have no business raising a child let alone being anybody’s father!”

OOOP! Can you say checkmate?

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

A new episode of “For The Love of Jason” streams tomorrow June 23 on ALLBLK.