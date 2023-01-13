Bossip Video

Will the Bad Gal blitz her fans with new music after her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance? That’s the question that’s being asked after Rihanna dropped a teaser for her halftime debut that’s sent the Navy into an R9-thirsting tizzy.

The video promo features Rihanna in an oversized green fur giving with her hair braided in an intricate style as an ode to the motherland. She sashays out of the darkness onto a white runway as overlapping media voices say;

“It’s been 2,190 days… It’s been over six years… Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for… The last album we got from Rihanna was Anti in 2016…”

The Bajan beauty walks confidently as she appears to be unfazed by the commentary. The chatter quickly fades to silence as Rih places her tatted “Shh” finger upon her lips. Her song “Needed Me” from her last album Anti cuts in as the icon turns her back to the screen and struts away.

While it's indeed promoting her Super Bowl LVII performance, it's also seemingly trolling fans who've been anxiously awaiting new music.





Based on the trailer, the Navy believes she will bless our speakers with R9 even though Rihanna previously said that that was untrue.

She addressed the speculation in November at her Savage x Fenty lingerie show and as reported by Variety stated,

“That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” she giggled. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work,’ ” she said.

The “Life Me Up” singer released her last album in 2016 and insinuated she was working on new albums over the years with none coming to fruition. Many rumors have developed over the years including one that noted her next album would be all dancehall tunes.

The teaser has only refueled her fans as they hope the Caribbean queen won’t fumble the opportunity to drop R9 after performing on a platform that has the single largest TV audience each year. It would be an iconic moment.

A Beyoncé fan page shared,

“This teaser definitely gave R9 is coming but then Needed Me started playing”



while a Rih fan used a DJ Khaled meme to speculate;

“streets sayin rihanna could surprise release R9 on superbowl day”

Others think Rihanna’s teasing R9 via her hairstyle.

After last year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, viewers are expecting top-tier entertainment. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar’s performances earned five Creative Arts Emmy nominations – winning three, including outstanding live variety special. This was the first time in history a halftime show has earned this achievement.

Apple Music will serve as a sponsor for the halftime show for the first time adding to the heightened expectations. We already know the Diamonds singer will bring the pressure and she just may earn herself an Emmy nom in the process.

Rihanna’s concert – excuse me, the Super Bowl will be held on Feb 12. at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.