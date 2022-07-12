Bossip Video

It’s nearly impossible for a Black person who came up in the public school system to not appreciate and love Quinta Brunson‘s Abbot Elementary. From the very first episode to the season finale, this show is laugh-out-loud hilarious, brilliantly written, and easily relatable to teachers and students alike; and now it’s up for not one, not two, but three Emmys.

In fact, Bunson, the Black woman responsible for this masterpiece of a sitcom, has made history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for outstanding comedy series, according to Variety. Brunson, 32, is also the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the comedy acting category.

And it’s about damn time too, because, while Black people—and especially Black women—are finally getting the Emmy recognition they deserve, it was and continues to be an uphill better for us to find our footing in a historically white award show.

From Variety:

Both lead actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy series have only had one Black woman winner each in the Emmys’ previous 74-year history — Isabel Sanford won in 1981 for her iconic role as Louise in CBS’ “The Jeffersons” and Lena Waithe alongside co-writer Aziz Ansari in 2017 for Netflix’s “Master of None.” In 2020, we saw history made with the first two Black women nominated for both comedy series (as producers) and lead actress in a comedy — Issa Rae for HBO’s “Insecure” and Tracee Ellis Ross for ABC’s “Black-ish.” (Rae was nominated again for lead actress this year.)

Brunson isn’t the only one breaking new Emmy ground this year. Zendaya is breaking all kinds of Emmy records with the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Variety reported that “at 25, Zendaya is now the youngest woman ever nominated for producing at the Emmys, in addition to being the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever.” Zendaya received her production noms for the two songs featured in the show—“Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired.”

Speaking of Euphoria, actor Colman Domingo has also received his first Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role on the show.

And the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for his voice-over work in the Disney + MCU animated series What If…?.

Sheryl Lee Ralph also got her very first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.

Her son shared the moment his mother who plays Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary alongside Quinta Brunson found out she was nominated after over 50 years in the business.

These are just a few from the full list of Emmy 2022 nominations, some of which were announced via live stream by actress Melisa Fumero and actor and comedian JB Smoove.

The 2022 Emmys air Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT

See the full list of Emmy nominations on the flip.